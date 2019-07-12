Man shot multiple times at West Memphis apartment complex, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times at a West Memphis apartment complex.
Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Westwood Apartments in the 600 block of South Avalon Street – across the street from a Family Dollar store.
According to investigators, the victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in “serious condition.”
No description of a suspected shooter has been released as of yet.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
WMPD is on the scene of a shooting at 601 S. Avalon. A male subject was struck multiple times and is being transported to ROH in serious condition. Detectives are investigating and officers have no subject description at this time.— West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) July 12, 2019
