Man shot multiple times at West Memphis apartment complex, police say

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times at a West Memphis apartment complex. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Westwood Apartments in the 600 block of South Avalon Street – across the street from a Family Dollar store.

    According to investigators, the victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in “serious condition.”

    No description of a suspected shooter has been released as of yet.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

