Man shot multiple times, critically injured following shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting.
According to police, the victim was taken to the 4300 block of New Allen by a private vehicle.
Officers said the man was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police do not have suspect information available.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
