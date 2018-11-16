Man shot multiple times in car

FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will have a FULL report on Good Morning Memphis.
Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting in Hickory Ridge.
According to police, they were called to the scene around 5:30 in the morning on Kirby M'liss Cove.
When Memphis police got to the scene, the said they found a man who was shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and is currently fighting for his life.
It is not clear what led up to the shooting.
