Man shot multiple times in car

    Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting in Hickory Ridge. 

    According to police, they were called to the scene around 5:30 in the morning on Kirby M'liss Cove. 

    When Memphis police got to the scene, the said they found a man who was shot multiple times. 

    The victim was taken to the hospital, and is currently fighting for his life. 

    It is not clear what led up to the shooting. 

