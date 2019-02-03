  • Man shot multiple times, killed at the Peppertree Apartments

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a deadly shooting in Whitehaven Saturday night.

    Officers were called to the 4200 block of Graceland in the Peppertree Apartments.

    MPD found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the scene.

    Police said the man was pronounced dead at the apartments.

    This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

    If you have any information on this case. please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

