Man shot multiple times, left to die on sidewalk in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot and left for dead on a Memphis sidewalk, and police are searching for his killer.
The victim has been identified as Antone Davis, 49.
PHOTOS: Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Memphis neighborhood
Police were called to the intersection of Pendleton and Carnes just after 3 a.m.
Trending stories:
- Woman spent night with man, had guys ransack his house when he drove her home, police say
- Woman crashes $660K Ferrari minutes after renting it from dealership
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers found a man on the sidewalk. He had been shot in the chest multiple times and died on the scene.
No suspects have been arrested in the case.
FOX13 spoke with Davis' mother, who said her son's pants were taken during the murder. Hear why she thinks it happened and the warning she gave her child -- on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}