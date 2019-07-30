  • Man shot multiple times near businesses on Lamar Avenue, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times near a business in Memphis.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue, which is near multiple businesses.

    Police found the victim – who has not yet been identified – suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. 

    He was taken via ambulance to Regional One in critical condition.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but FOX13 crews on scene noticed a green vehicle with multiple bullet holes on the side of the road. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

