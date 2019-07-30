Man shot multiple times near businesses on Lamar Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times near a business in Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue, which is near multiple businesses.
Police found the victim – who has not yet been identified – suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
He was taken via ambulance to Regional One in critical condition.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but FOX13 crews on scene noticed a green vehicle with multiple bullet holes on the side of the road.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3542 Lamar. One male was located suffering from multiple GSWs. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 30, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}