Man shot multiple times while driving in Memphis neighborhood

A man was shot multiple times while driving in a Memphis neighborhood Friday morning.
The shooting happened on Kirby M’Liss Cove near Ridgeway Road. The driver wrecked his SUV in a family’s driveway.
Maria Castorena was sweeping up piles of leaves and pieces of glass when FOX13 met her. She told us she heard two gunshots down the street, five more in front of her house, and then a crash.
A silver SUV rammed into her black pickup truck. She came outside to find a man bleeding and the two windows of his vehicle completely shot out.
Castorena said the man’s phone was in his hand when she found him. She thinks he may have called police.
Another neighbor, Tarlicia Thomas, said she called 911 right away.
“We heard about seven gunshots around 5:30 this morning,” she explained. “I called the police because it’s right next door to me.”
Thomas also ran outside and witnessed the crime scene -- which she said she will never forget.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made in the case.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
