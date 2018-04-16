  • Man shot near elementary school in Frayser

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police said a man was shot near Whitney Achievement Elementary School in Frayser.

    This incident happed near Whitney and Baskin St.

    Police were called to the scene at 5:46 p.m.

    Investigators said that man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

    If you have any information on this shooting, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

     

