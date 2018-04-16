Man shot near elementary school in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police said a man was shot near Whitney Achievement Elementary School in Frayser.
This incident happed near Whitney and Baskin St.
Police were called to the scene at 5:46 p.m.
Investigators said that man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information on this shooting, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
At 5:46p.m. MPD responded to a man down call at 1219 Whitney. One male was shot and has been transported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 16, 2018
No suspect info was given.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}