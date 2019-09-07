  • Man shot near Memphis Dixie Queen, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting near a Memphis Dixie Queen.

    It happened in the 7500 block of Mt. Moriah Extended around 5:30 Saturday evening.

    Police confirmed the man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information has been released at this time.

    This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when new information becomes available. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories