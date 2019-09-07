Man shot near Memphis Dixie Queen, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting near a Memphis Dixie Queen.
It happened in the 7500 block of Mt. Moriah Extended around 5:30 Saturday evening.
People who work at the business next door tell me they heard gunshots. When I arrived an ambulance left the scene but it's unclear if anyone was transported. Waiting to hear more from police. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/J6tZLikTem— Jacque Masse (@massereports) September 7, 2019
Police confirmed the man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when new information becomes available.
