Man shot near Memphis McDonald's, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting to stay alive following a shooting at a Memphis McDonald's.
According to MPD, officers are working a shooting call at the McDonald's located at Mallory Rd & Getwell Rd.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Mallory and Getwell, McDonald's. One male was located and transported in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 26, 2019
MPD told FOX13 the man was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. It is unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the McDonald's.
No suspect information is available at this point.
FOX13 is working to learn more, so check back on updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}