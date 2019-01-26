  • Man shot near Memphis McDonald's, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting to stay alive following a shooting at a Memphis McDonald's. 

    According to MPD, officers are working a shooting call at the McDonald's located at Mallory Rd & Getwell Rd. 

    MPD told FOX13 the man was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. It is unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the McDonald's. 

    No suspect information is available at this point.

    FOX13 is working to learn more, so check back on updates. 

