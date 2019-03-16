Man shot on I-40, lane temporally blocked as police investigate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot on I-40 early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to I-40 near the Warford exit around 1:38 a.m.
MPD found a black Dodge Challenger with bullet holes - but couldn't find a victim.
The victim was later located at Baptist Crittendon County Hospital. He was later taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Investigators temporally blocked an eastbound lane on I-40 between Hollywood and Warford to look for evidence.
The eastbound lane has now reopened.
No suspect information is available. This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
