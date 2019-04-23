Man shot on Interstate 55 ramp, heads to gas station for help

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Whitehaven.
According to police, the victim said he was exiting Interstate-55 on the north ramp to Shelby drive when heard a pop. He realized he was shot.
Police said it was not in road rage. The victim didn’t notice any vehicles around him.
Crime scene tape is surrounding the gas station. FOX13 saw one bullet hole in a car.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information has been released.
FOX13 is on the scene and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
