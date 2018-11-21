Man shot on Memphis highway

Memphis police are investigating after a shooting on a major Memphis highway.
According to police, a man and woman were inside a car on Highway-385 and Ridgeway when someone shot at them.
The man was hit and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Police shut down part of the highway around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning to look for bullet fragments and shell casings.
The victims said they did not know whoever shot at them.
