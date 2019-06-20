Man shot on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for a shooter after someone opened fire on three brothers driving along Interstate 40.
The shooting happened on June 14.
According to a police report obtained by FOX13, the brothers were on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 near Hollywood Boulevard when a green Nissan Altima drove up beside them.
Someone inside the car started shooting.
One of the victims was shot in the ankle and the calf.
They drove to the hospital and he is expected to be okay.
Police said in the report they do not have any suspect information.
