  • Man shot outside Family Dollar in Midtown

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been shot outside a Family Dollar in Midtown, according to MPD. 

    Police told FOX13, the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. at 142 N. Avalon. One man was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    Officers told FOX13 they have one person detained at Vollintine and McLean.

    We are working with police to learn more. Check back for updates. 

