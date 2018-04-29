Man shot outside Family Dollar in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been shot outside a Family Dollar in Midtown, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13, the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. at 142 N. Avalon. One man was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Officers told FOX13 they have one person detained at Vollintine and McLean.
We are working with police to learn more. Check back for updates.
