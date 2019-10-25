  • Man shot, robbed and carjacked at food mart in Fox Meadows, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers responded to a call of a robbery and shooting in Fox Meadows. 

    According to police, one adult male victim was shot in the arm, but has not been transported.

    The victim's vehicle, a red 2003 Cadillac Deville, was stolen during the robbery.

    The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Mendenhall. 

    This investigation is still ongoing. 

