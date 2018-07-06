Man shot, rushed to hospital after fight with cousin

FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you live on-air with the latest information as it becomes available.
Memphis police are searching for a suspect after police said they shot the victim in the leg.
According to Memphis police, the man was shot in the leg on Tahoe road and then called police from Chickamauga Avenue.
Police have not released any suspect information.
