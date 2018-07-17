  • Man shot, rushed to hospital after shooting

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting on Seattle street. 

    Paramedics and police officers were called to the scene around 3:15 on Tuesday morning. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, they took the victim to Regional One, and he is expected to be okay. 

     

