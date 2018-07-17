Man shot, rushed to hospital after shooting

Memphis police are investigating a shooting on Seattle street.
Paramedics and police officers were called to the scene around 3:15 on Tuesday morning.
Trending stories:
- Homeless man walks into Memphis restaurant; bartender's reaction goes viral
- Man charged with rape after incident during massage at Cordova spa
- Woman vows to sue nephew over $1.2 million lottery prize
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the Memphis Fire Department, they took the victim to Regional One, and he is expected to be okay.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}