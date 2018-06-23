Man shot several times in Uptown; taken to hospital in critical condition

UPTOWN, Tenn. - A man was shot several times in Uptown Friday night.
According to Memphis police, the victim was shot in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue around 8 p.m.
MPD said the man was transported to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.
Police did not release any information about a suspect, and it is not clear what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
