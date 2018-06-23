  • Man shot several times in Uptown; taken to hospital in critical condition

    UPTOWN, Tenn. - A man was shot several times in Uptown Friday night. 

    According to Memphis police, the victim was shot in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue around 8 p.m.

    MPD said the man was transported to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.

    Police did not release any information about a suspect, and it is not clear what led to the shooting. 

