Man shot, shooter on the run after incident in Cordova

Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Cordova.
Investigators are still working to confirm where exactly the shooting happened. Officers were called to the Kroger parking lot on Highway 64, but it’s unclear if he was actually shot on the parking lot.
The victim is currently in non-critical condition.
No suspect information has been given at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
