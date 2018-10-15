  • Man shot Sunday evening at Cordova apartment complex, police say

    By: Ryan Glover

    CORDOVA, Tenn. - A man is fighting to stay alive following a Sunday evening shooting. 

    According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. at a Cordova apartment complex. When officers arrived they noticed a man had been shot. 

    The shooting happened in the 8100 block of N Forest Park Dr, which is located in the Country Squire Apartments. 

    The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    According to MPD, the suspects were last seen occupying a newer model black vehicle, possibly a Nissan or Volkswagen.

    Anybody with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

