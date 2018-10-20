Man shot to death after argument at Tennessee IHOP; police seek ID of subjects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Police are trying to identify people believed to be involved in the shooting death of a man stemming from an argument at IHOP.
Kevin Stewart, 32, was murdered early Friday morning in Antioch around 3 a.m., police said.
Police said Steward and several friends were leaving the IHOP parking lot when a black Jeep SUV pulled alongside their car.
Stewart apparently got out of the vehicle and talked to people in the SUV when someone in that vehicle opened fire. He died in the roadway.
Now, detectives are trying to identify the occupants of the SUV. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
