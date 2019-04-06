0 Man shot to death at Collierville apartment complex identified as local staff pastor, sources say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A man is dead and a woman is charged with murder after a shooting at a Collierville apartment complex.

The shooting happened Thursday at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Meridian Park Apartments on Shea Road. A man and a woman were shot in an incident that appeared to be a “domestic situation," according to Collierville police.

Both victims were taken to Regional One.

The man who was shot did not surive. The woman is expected to be okay.

Police have not officially released the name of the victims.

However, FOX13 has confirmed through sources that the man killed is Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church pastor Brodes Perry.

The church issued a statement regarding the pastor’s “sudden passing” on Facebook.

Officials said that Perry’s “service and heart will truly be missed by all.”

Police are not identifying the victims until at least Monday to give family members time to notify loved ones.

A woman, Latoshia Daniels, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Latoshia Daniels is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges. Collierville Police Department

No bond has been set for Daniels. Her first court appearance will be April 9.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

