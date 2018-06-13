Man shot to death at West Memphis apartment complex, suspect arrested

A man was shot and killed in West Memphis late Tuesday night.
Sources told FOX13 the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Talonwood Drive.
The man was shot in the face, but we do not know what led to the shooting.
Jason Dove has been confirmed as the victim, according to police.
FOX13 is working with police to learn more info on suspect information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
