Man shot to death in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Memphis neighborhood.
MPD said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Hendricks Avenue.
NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept on the scene of a shooting along Hendricks. Right now we know one man was found dead. No suspect info at this time. Working to learn now. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/XvwxjPYgOm— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) March 8, 2019
When officers arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.
That victim – who has not been identified yet – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any information regarding a suspect at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
