  • Man shot to death in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    MPD said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Hendricks Avenue. 

    When officers arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    That victim – who has not been identified yet – was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police have not released any information regarding a suspect at this time.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

