Man shot to death in South Memphis neighborhood, police say

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot to death in a South Memphis neighborhood, according to police.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Jacklyn and Wynton.
Officers found one male victim – who has not yet been identified – suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Police did not provide a description for a suspected shooter.
Officers are on the scene of a Shooting at Jacklyn and Wynton. Officers located a male victim suffering from a GSW. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 28, 2019
No suspect info was given.
