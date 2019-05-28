  • Man shot to death in South Memphis neighborhood, police say

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot to death in a South Memphis neighborhood, according to police.

    The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Jacklyn and Wynton.

    Officers found one male victim – who has not yet been identified – suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    Police did not provide a description for a suspected shooter.

