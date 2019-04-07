  • Man shot, transported in critical condition, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    Memphis, Tenn - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.

    At approximately 9:30 pm, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Sharpe.

    One male was located with a gunshot wound.

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    No arrests have been made. 

    Police are asking that anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories