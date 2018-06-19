Man shot, transported to hospital following shooting in Walker Homes

Police are investigating following a shooting in Walker Homes Monday night.
Memphis police said one man was shot in the 3200 block of Alta Road around 8:30 p.m.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3270 Alta. One male has been shot. No condition report is available at this point. The suspects are possibly occupying a light blue Ford Mustang.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 19, 2018
According to MPD, the victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police did not release descriptions of the suspects, but they said they are possibly driving a light blue Ford Mustang.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Trending stories:
- Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in South Florida
- Woman drags boyfriend with car, chases him around with sword, police say
- Man arrested in weekend homicide where Memphis home was shot up
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}