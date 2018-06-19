  • Man shot, transported to hospital following shooting in Walker Homes

    Police are investigating following a shooting in Walker Homes Monday night. 

    Memphis police said one man was shot in the 3200 block of Alta Road around 8:30 p.m.

    According to MPD, the victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

    Police did not release descriptions of the suspects, but they said they are possibly driving a light blue Ford Mustang. 

