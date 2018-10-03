Man shot while trying to rob gas station goes to another gas station for help, police say

A man who tried to rob a gas station found himself critically injured and running to a different gas station for help, police said.
According to police, Latarion Clark entered the Mapco Gas Station on the 4000 block of Raleigh Millington on October 2.
After walking into the store, shots were fired and Clark fled the scene without getting any money.
Not far from the scene, Clark was found on the 4100 block of Yale inside a Circle K.
He was shot once in the stomach and was taken to Regional One in critical condition, however, he has since been upgraded.
Surveillance footage said Clark was wearing similar clothes to the man who was shot for the attempted robbery and charged him with Criminal Attempted Felony Aggravated Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a dangerous felony.
