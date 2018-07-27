0 Man shot woman in head, dumped her body at Memphis hospital, indictment says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been charged after a woman was shot in the back of the head, then dropped off at Regional One.

Investigators say her body was left outside the hospital last December by a motorist that sped away.

Stanley Philips, 36, was indicted on second-degree murder charges. He is also free on a $100,000 bond.

Phillips is accused of shooting and killing his acquaintance, Benesha Bonner, 33. Bonner was killed December 2017. She was last seen getting out of his silver 2002 Nissan Pathfinder with Mississippi tags.

MPD described Phillips as heavy-set man with medium complexion in his 30’s wearing a burgundy shirt.

Around 10:30 p.m. December 15th, that same vehicle pulled her body out of the car, left her on the ground and sped off.

The medical examiner said Bonner died from a contact gunshot wound to the back of the head. Phillips then drove away at a high rate of speed.

Two days later, Phillips turned himself in with his attorney present.

When Phillips arrived at the police station in his SUV, investigators could see bloody clothing on the front seat and what appeared to be blood stains in other parts of the vehicle.

After getting a search warrant for the vehicle, investigators found a loaded handgun with a long hair stuck to the front of the muzzle.

