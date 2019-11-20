  • Man shows gun and robs GameStop, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police ask your help to identify the alleged suspect who robbed a GameStop on Monday.

    Officers were called to the GameStop on Park Ave. near Mt. Moriah Rd. about 6:15 p.m. when a man entered the business and showed a gun, according to police. 

    The alleged suspect demanded money from the registers and took an unknown amount of money. He was last seen fleeing eastbound from the business, police said. 

    If you have any information about the robbery or alleged suspect, call police at 901-528-2274. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories