Man shows gun and robs GameStop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police ask your help to identify the alleged suspect who robbed a GameStop on Monday.
Officers were called to the GameStop on Park Ave. near Mt. Moriah Rd. about 6:15 p.m. when a man entered the business and showed a gun, according to police.
The alleged suspect demanded money from the registers and took an unknown amount of money. He was last seen fleeing eastbound from the business, police said.
If you have any information about the robbery or alleged suspect, call police at 901-528-2274.
