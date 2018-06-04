Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest, police say

A man was shot on the corner of East Parkway and Central Avenue early Monday morning.
It happened around 12:45 in the morning.
Police told FOX13 the victim noticed a hole in his car window while sitting at the intersection. That’s when they said he felt his chest and noticed it was wet with blood.
Sheila Randle has lived in Memphis all her life and said the news is not shocking.
“It really didn’t surprise me because crime is so bad in Memphis,” she said.
The man was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD says he did not see where the shot came from, and he did not hear a gun go off.
They tell us he possibly was hit by a bullet fragment.
“Memphis needs help,” Randle said. “Memphis needs some help because it’s getting worse.”
Police told FOX13 they are surveying the area to try and find surveillance footage of the crime.
