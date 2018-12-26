Man sneaks machete into Shelby County Jail, in court today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a machete snuck into the Shelby County Jail.
The man accused of that crime, Fredrick Johnson, plans to face a judge Wednesday.
Officer say while Johnson was being processed Sunday night, police found two folding knives, a taser and some bags of drugs - but that wasn't all.
Once officers threatened to do a strip search, deputies say he took out a two-foot-long machete.
The machete was wrapped in a pair of gym shorts.
