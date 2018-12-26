  • Man sneaks machete into Shelby County Jail, in court today

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a machete snuck into the Shelby County Jail.

    The man accused of that crime, Fredrick Johnson, plans to face a judge Wednesday.

    Officer say while Johnson was being processed Sunday night, police found two folding knives, a taser and some bags of drugs - but that wasn't all.

    Once officers threatened to do a strip search, deputies say he took out a two-foot-long machete. 

    The machete was wrapped in a pair of gym shorts.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories