  • Man so upset over parking spot he hit worker with car, police say

    Updated:

    A man is facing charges for hitting a University of Memphis parking attendant with his car.

    Matthew Jordan is charged with Aggravated Assault.

    Police said he was trying to park yesterday morning and got upset when he couldn't find a spot.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The attendant tried to flag him down to help, and that's when Jordan is accused of speeding up, hitting the victim and then slamming on his brakes so he would fall off the car.

    The attendant was taken to the hospital for cuts and a sore back.

    Jordan admitted to investigators that he hit the victim, but said he thought he had time to get out of the way.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories