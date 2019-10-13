Man spends 11 months on warrant list before arrested, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after spending months on the Shelby County warrant list.
Dwayne Lawrence, 57, was arrested Oct. 11 for two counts of aggravated assault and one count vandalism after an incident that occurred in 2018.
On Nov. 5, the victim went to police about a road rage incident on Getwell and Holmes roads that involved the victim and her son. She told police an unknown male, later identified as Lawrence, got out of his vehicle and struck her car multiple times with a bat.
The victim said they had exchanged words with Lawrence. The victims walked back to their car when Lawrence got into his vehicle and tried to run them over.
The victim and her son jumped out of the way and said she had about $700 in damages.
Lawrence spent about a year with a warrant for his arrest.
The bond was set at $35,000, and he is due in court Monday.
