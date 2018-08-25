  • Man stabbed at Memphis hotel, 2 people detained, police say

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting to stay alive following a stabbing at a Memphis hotel. 

    According to MPD, officers arrived to the Southern Sun Inn, which is located in the 1900 block of Elvis Presley, around 4 p.m. When they arrived they noticed a man had been stabbed. 

    The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    According to MPD, officers have two people detained, and this is an ongoing investigation. 

    FOX13 is working with police to learn more details. Stay with us for the latest as we learn more information. 

