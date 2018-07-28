Man stabbed block away from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed Saturday afternoon feet away from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, police say.
According to MPD, officers responded to the intersection of Poplar and Leath, which is one block away from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. When officers arrived they noticed a man had been stabbed.
Officers are on the scene of a stabbing at Poplar and Leath. One male has been transported to ROH in critical condition. No additional information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 28, 2018
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No additional information is available at this point and this is an ongoing investigation, according to police.
Stay with us as we learn more on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}