Man stabbed block away from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed Saturday afternoon feet away from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, police say. 

    According to MPD, officers responded to the intersection of Poplar and Leath, which is one block away from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. When officers arrived they noticed a man had been stabbed. 

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    No additional information is available at this point and this is an ongoing investigation, according to police. 

