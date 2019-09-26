Man stabbed by relative at Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is recovering at a hospital tonight after being stabbed by a relative.
According to MPD, the stabbing happened in the 2700 block of Treasure Island W, which is inside the Eden At Watersedge apartments. MPD told FOX13 the victim told MPD he was stabbed by a relative.
Officers are on the scene of a wounding at 2776 Treasure Island Drive. The complainant advised that an adult male was stabbed by a relative. The injured party was xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 26, 2019
Officers have on male detained.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD told FOX13 they have one man detained.
This is a developing story. Once more info becomes available we will update both on-air and online.
