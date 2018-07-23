Man stabbed girlfriend after she turned down food, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend after she said she didn’t want food, according to a police affidavit.
Jerimi Franklin is charged with aggravated assault. The charge stems from an incident on July 19.
Franklin’s girlfriend said she returned home and noticed he ‘had been drinking.’ Shortly after she went to bed, he allegedly offered her food, but she refused.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man accused of killing wife and another man arrested in Milwaukee
- Fender bender leads to murder in Memphis neighborhood
- Police officer killed in crash while pursuing suspect
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police documents say Franklin got mad and hit his girlfriend, who hit him back and then got a knife from under her pillow. The 35-year-old man allegedly grabbed the knife away from the victim and stabbed her as she tried to run away.
Franklin was arrested the next day. Police said he “smelled strongly of intoxicants, had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech,” according to the arrest affidavit. As a result, no statement was taken.
The victim was treated for minor injuries.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}