  • Man stabbed in North Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a stabbing in North Memphis.

    According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital from the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue. 

    Police said a woman called and said the man had been stabbed. 

    He was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is now expected to be okay. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories