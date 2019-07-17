Man stabbed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a stabbing in North Memphis.
According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital from the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue.
Police said a woman called and said the man had been stabbed.
He was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is now expected to be okay.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
