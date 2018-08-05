  • Man stabbed outside Cooper-Young restaurant after argument

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a stabbing at 12:50 Sunday morning.

    Investigators told FOX13 they were called to the 2100 block Young.

    Police found a stab victim outside the Young Ave. Deli. 

    MPD said the incident stemmed from an argument inside the business. The victim was later taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    No arrests have been made at this time. No suspect information is available.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories