Man stabbed outside Copper-Young restaurant after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a stabbing at 12:50 Sunday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 they were called to the 2100 block Young.
At 12:50 a.m., MPD responded to a wounding at 2119 Young. Officers located a male stabbing victim outside. This incident stemmed from an argument inside of the business. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 5, 2018
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police found a stab victim outside the Young Ave. Deli.
MPD said the incident stemmed from an argument inside the business. The victim was later taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time. No suspect information is available.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman hospitalized after jumping into Mississippi River and taking off clothes
- Popular Southaven restaurant infested with rats, former employees claim
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}