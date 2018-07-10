0 Man stabbed several times after telling attacker he won't date him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was stabbed multiple times Monday after allegedly telling the man who attacked him that they could not be in a relationship.

According to a police criminal complaint, the victim, Billy Kelly, said Terrance Gipson stabbed him several times at a gas station in Hickory Hill.

Kelly told police he was riding in a vehicle with Gipson and another man when Kelly – who was driving – pulled into the Qmart gas station.

At that point, Kelly said Gipson got upset because “he could not be in a relationship with (Kelly),” according to the police affidavit.

Gipson grabbed the keys from the ignition and stole the money Kelly had in his hands, police said.

The two began fighting when Kelly attempted to get his money back, and Gipson then pulled out a knife.

When Kelly fell backwards out of the vehicle, Gipson began “swinging the knife at him,” according to the complaint.

Gipson attempted to stab Kelly in the face, chest and stomach, but Kelly was able to kick him away.

The third man who was inside the car, Radricus Stone, broke up the fight and called police.

Kelly was transported to Regional One due to his injuries.

Gipson is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit second degree murder.

