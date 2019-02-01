Man stabbed to death at Memphis home in apparent ‘domestic situation,' police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was stabbed to death at a home in an apparent “domestic situation,” according to police.
Police said the incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Ronda Street.
The victim – who was not identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
HAPPENING NOW: Memphis Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) February 1, 2019
A few cars remain about about a half-dozen cops. We’re working to learn more about this. pic.twitter.com/2ARPAzBEoY
According to MPD, the incident appeared to be a “domestic situation.”
One woman was detained by officers following the incident.
It is still unclear what led to the stabbing, or what the woman’s relationship was to the victim.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Transgender student claims group of boys bullied, threatened to kill her at Memphis high school
- Memphis teen threatened to shoot and kill classmates in social media post, police say
- Electrolux to close Memphis facility
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}