  • Man stabbed to death at Memphis home in apparent ‘domestic situation,' police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was stabbed to death at a home in an apparent “domestic situation,” according to police.

    Police said the incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Ronda Street. 

    The victim – who was not identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    According to MPD, the incident appeared to be a “domestic situation.”

    One woman was detained by officers following the incident. 

    It is still unclear what led to the stabbing, or what the woman’s relationship was to the victim.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories