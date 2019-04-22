Man stabs girlfriend, holds their 4 children hostage over $10 for crack cocaine, police say

A Memphis man was arrested after police said he stabbed his girlfriend and held their children hostage.
According to police, they were called to the 3700 block of Cambridge Station around 3:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
Police said Ernest Owens, 24, asked his girlfriend for $10 for crack cocaine. When she refused, police said he became angry and violent.
Investigators said he grabbed a serrated knife and pressed the tip to the skin of each of their four children. When she tried to stop him, he stabbed her in the leg, according to MPD.
The victim then ran outside, and the suspect locked himself inside with his children, court records said.
Police told FOX13 the victim refused to release the children. Eventually, police were able to get him out of the house and he was arrested.
FOX13 talked to the neighbors who were too afraid to go on camera, however, they told FOX13 they had to be evacuated out of their townhouse.
Owens is charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Child Abuse and Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.
