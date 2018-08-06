0 Man stabs girlfriend, takes her to forest and threatens to kill her, police say

A woman was kidnaped and stabbed by the father of her children, police said.

According to police, Tobias Trent called his girlfriend to come pick him up and take him to his grandmother's house.

When they got there, he grabbed the victim by the arm and said they needed to talk, police said.

Detectives said the two then got into the car and drove away.

While they were alone, police said Trent pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the thigh.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

He placed the knife to the back of her head, police said, when they got to a wooded area, "I could kill you right now and no one would know."

The woman said she truly believed she was going to die. It is unclear what happened next, but she was able to get away and flag down police who went to the car and arrested Trent.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, and she is expected to be okay.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.