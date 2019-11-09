Man steals an unknown amount of cash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man jumps a counter and steals an unknown amount of cash.
Officers responded about 5:42 a.m. Nov. 7 to a theft at 3896 Lamar Ave. MPD reviewed surveillance footage that showed a male jump over the front desk counter and enter the office area.
The male suspect was shown going through a purse and used a pair of pliers to force the cash drawer open.
He was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.
If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
