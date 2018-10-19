Man steals car on UofM campus because he was late for an exam, police say

A man told police he was in such a hurry to take an exam that he stole a car to get there, according to the arrest records.
Memphis police said the victim told MPD his car was stolen from the University of Memphis parking lot on August 23.
Ashrith Kalale was arrested on October 18 when he was pulled over inside the stolen car.
The suspect told police he took the car because he needed to get downtown to take a test and the bus was late. According to him, the car was unlocked and the key was in the cupholder.
Aashrith Kalale is charged with Theft of Property.
