Man steals electricity with spoon, police say

    A Memphis man is behind bars for using a common utensil to steal electricity from Memphis Light, Gas and Water. 

    Memphis police responded to the Grainge Hill Apartments on the 2300 block of Ketchum Road for the theft of services. 

    During a routine inspection, an MLGW worker found that Cortney Walton was using a spoon handle to steal electricity from the company. Court records said more than $300 was stolen in electricity. 

    Walton was arrested on the scene and charged with theft of services $1,000 or less. 

     

