  • Man steals funeral home van, police say

    A Memphis man was arrested for stealing a funeral home van, police said. 

    According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to the 1600 block of Sycamore View Road on August 7 for a stolen car. 

    The victim said someone stole a 2014 Dodge Caravan which belonged to Serenity Funeral Home. 

    Less than a day later, police went to the 5800 block of Summer Avenue for a disturbance call. 

    When police arrived, the driver pulled off, and the clerk pointed out which car he was driving. 

    Officers stopped the car, and when they ran the vehicle tag, they realized it was the same car taken from the funeral home. 

    Larry Shaw was arrested and charged with Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000. 

     

